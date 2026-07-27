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  • /Delhi HC orders removal of 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' links, reprimands producer over Salman Khan's rights

Delhi HC orders removal of 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' links, reprimands producer over Salman Khan's rights

The Delhi High Court directed the removal of social media links for the teaser of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy from X and YouTube, firmly reprimanding producer Amit Jani for infringing on actor Salman Khan's personality rights.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Delhi HC orders removal of 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' links, reprimands producer over Salman Khan's rights
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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