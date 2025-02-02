Dev Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor’s Action Thriller Soars Past Rs 12 Crore Mark

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Deva opened strong at the box office, earning ₹5.78 crores nett on Day 1, securing the second-highest opening of 2025. The momentum continued as the film collected ₹6.61 crores on Day 2, bringing its total to ₹12.39 crores nett.

Praised for its gripping storyline, suspense, and high production values, Deva has impressed audiences, with Shahid’s intense portrayal of a rebellious cop receiving special acclaim. Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati’s performances, along with the film’s action sequences, have further fueled the buzz, especially in metro cities.

The makers took to Instagram and officially updated fans on the Day 2 collection, keeping excitement high for this action-packed cop thriller.

Deva features Shahid Kapoor as ACP Dev Ambre and Pooja Hegde as journalist Divya Sathaye. A remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, the adaptation includes significant script changes, particularly in the climax focusing on action.

Deva is gaining strong audience acceptance, with a 30% rise in attendance at national chains. Shahid Kapoor’s action-packed performance is earning praise, and the makers are transparently sharing the film’s progress.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva released on 31st January 2025 and is now playing in theatres