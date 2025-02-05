Advertisement
Deva Becomes Biggest Opening Weekend Overseas Grosser Of Bollywood In 2025

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva was released on 31st January 2025 and is now playing in theatres.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Deva are truly making a lasting impact on audiences. As the film continues to receive immense love from all quarters, it is also maintaining a strong presence at the box office. With an opening of ₹6.82 Cr in India, its consistent performance is making waves nationwide.

Expanding its strong presence overseas, Deva has emerged as the Biggest Opening Weekend Overseas Grosser of Bollywood in 2025.

Yes, Deva is setting records at the box office! By earning ₹11.6 Cr in its first weekend, the film has achieved the title of the Biggest Opening Weekend Overseas Grosser of Bollywood in 2025. This remarkable performance highlights its strong international appeal, surpassing most other Hindi films released in the last six months.

Moreover, the film continues to hold steady at the box office, showing consistent growth. As of Monday, Deva has reached a total global box office collection of ₹38.30 Cr.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva was released on 31st January 2025 and is now playing in theatres.

