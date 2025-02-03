Deva Box Office Collection Day 3: Rs 34.01 Crore Worldwide As Film Continues Strong Run

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Deva has made a remarkable start at the box office, raking in ₹6.82 crore in India on its opening day. With strong audience anticipation, glowing reviews, and positive word-of-mouth, the film has secured the second-highest opening of 2025 so far. The momentum continued on Sunday, as Deva saw a massive surge in collections, grossing ₹11.75 crore worldwide.

In its first three days, the film has earned a total of ₹34.01 crore globally. This includes ₹8.30 crore from India and ₹3.45 crore from international markets. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹34.01 crore.

Taking to social media, the filmmakers shared their excitement, posting:

"Deva's rise continues

#Deva in cinemas now, book your tickets!"

Deva is particularly resonating with youth and urban audiences, with its thrilling narrative and Shahid Kapoor's outstanding performance garnering widespread acclaim.

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva hit theaters on January 31, 2025, and is currently enjoying a strong run. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film continues to captivate audiences across India and beyond.