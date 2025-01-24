Advertisement
DEVA

Deva: Countdown Begins! Makers Drop Shahid Kapoor's 'One Week To Go' Video - WATCH

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in key roles. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2025, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Deva: Countdown Begins! Makers Drop Shahid Kapoor's 'One Week To Go' Video - WATCH (Image: @zeestudiosofficial/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva is nearing its release, and the excitement among the audience is rising to a fever pitch.

After its electrifying trailer, and songs, the audiences are eagerly waiting to witness this one of a kind spectacle on the big screen. Amidst the rising exhilaration, the makers have started the countdown, with the film standing just 1 week away from release.

The makers of Deva took to their Instagram handle and shared an action-packed video featuring Shahid Kapoor while announcing that the film is just 1 week away from its release. 

Netizens have applauded Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s captivating chemistry, with Shahid’s raw energy complementing Pooja’s elegance and boldness. Their synchronized dance moves create a mesmerizing, high-octane performance that’s impossible to look away from. The sharp choreography, paired with their flawless execution of the hook step, is bound to inspire countless recreations.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva features Pooja Hegde as a  journalist. The film also stars Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana and Kubbra Sait. 

Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.

