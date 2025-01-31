New Delhi: The on-screen chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in Deva has been widely praised by audiences, with their emotional connection resonating deeply in the film. The duo’s chemistry, which is subtle and unforced, stands out as one of the film's most compelling aspects. Their bond is not built on dramatic moments but instead flows naturally throughout the narrative, earning the film rave reviews for its authenticity.

Deva marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Hegde, and their performances have struck a chord with viewers. Each emotionally charged scene feels genuine, with their interactions appearing organic rather than exaggerated. Despite Pooja Hegde having limited screen time, her presence alongside Kapoor creates a powerful impact, as their chemistry adds depth to the film’s storytelling.

Pooja Hegde plays Diya, a determined investigative journalist, in a refreshing new role that has impressed critics. Her portrayal of Diya is a blend of grit and vulnerability, earning her praise for delivering a career-best performance.

While Deva is heavy on action, Hegde’s character brings a balancing softness to the story while maintaining a strong, driving force. Her performance has been hailed as a standout, reaffirming her place as one of modern Indian cinema’s most dynamic actresses.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva also stars Pavail Gulatie in a key role. Shahid Kapoor portrays a relentless cop, while Hegde's Diya adds emotional depth and authenticity to the narrative, making the film even more engaging. Deva continues to captivate audiences, further solidifying Pooja Hegde's position as a rising star in Indian cinema.