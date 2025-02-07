New Delhi: With Valentine’s Week on the horizon, the much-anticipated romantic song "Bas Tera Pyaar Hai" from Deva has officially been released on Zee Music today, just in time to stir hearts everywhere. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the track is set to become the go-to romantic anthem for lovers this season.

After their massive hit collaboration in Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor and singer Vishal Mishra are back together, this time with a deeply emotional number that perfectly encapsulates the essence of love. Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, and with soul-stirring lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar, "Bas Tera Pyaar Hai" delivers a melody that speaks directly to the heart.

Check out the official track here:

The on-screen chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde is palpable, and their performances only enhance the song's emotional weight. The song’s rich orchestration, combined with its poetic lyrics, is expected to make it a favorite among romantics everywhere.

Vishal Mishra, known for his ability to craft music that tugs at the heartstrings, once again proves his talent for creating unforgettable romantic ballads. His soulful voice, paired with the song's heartfelt lyrics, makes "Bas Tera Pyaar Hai" a perfect soundtrack for this love-filled week.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva was released on January 31, 2025. As audiences continue to flock to theaters, this new track will surely add another layer of magic to the film’s ongoing success.

Don't miss out on the musical sensation that’s set to captivate hearts everywhere.