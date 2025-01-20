Deva Trailer Wins Hearts: Kriti Sanon Praises Shahid Kapoor’s Intense Performance, Sparks Fun Exchange

The upcoming action-packed film Deva, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, is creating waves across social media, thanks to its adrenaline-pumping trailer. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the film has already ignited fan enthusiasm and industry buzz alike. Among the admirers is Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, who couldn’t contain her excitement and took to social media to praise the trailer.

Sharing her thoughts on the gripping trailer, Kriti wrote:

"@shahidkapoor Intenseeeee! Loving it!!!

Can’t wait to see this on the big screen!!!!

All the luck and love to the team!

@hegdepooja @roykapurfilms @zeestudiosofficial @rosshanandrrews2"

Shahid Kapoor, known for his charm and playful social media interactions, responded with a fun nod to their previous film by referencing "Sifra," a character from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, saying simply, "Sifra."

The two-minute-long trailer for Deva introduces Shahid Kapoor in a commanding role as a police officer grappling with anger management issues while navigating a high-stakes investigation. The intense action sequences, gripping drama, and captivating storyline hint at a dark conspiracy that pushes Shahid’s character to his limits. The trailer showcases Shahid fighting both external foes and inner demons as the tension escalates.

Alongside Shahid Kapoor, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Pooja Hegde portrays a determined journalist pivotal to unraveling the complex mystery. Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait also feature prominently, adding depth to the multi-layered narrative.

Set against a backdrop of suspense, danger, and political intrigue, Deva explores the themes of betrayal, corruption, and justice. As the plot thickens, Shahid’s character faces life-altering choices while uncovering shocking truths that challenge his belief in law and order.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva promises a thrilling cinematic experience. Scheduled for release on January 31, 2025, the film's high-octane teaser and explosive trailer have already fueled anticipation for what many are calling the next big action blockbuster.

With powerful performances, a gripping narrative, and a riveting soundtrack, Deva is all set to deliver a cinematic thrill ride like no other.