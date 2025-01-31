Deva X Review: Netizens Call Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Dhamakedar', Hail Gripping Screenplay

Deva X Review: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's highly anticipated cop thriller Deva has finally hit theatres. Following the explosive trailer, which created buzz on social media for its power-packed dialogues, intense cop avatar, and gripping BGM, the film has arrived on the big screen. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva premiered today (January 31, 2025).

#Deva_Review - Interval :- *Maza Aa raha hai* @shahidkapoor Kya performance hei bhai. It's gonna be an Iconic Character. Good Massy moments with lots of build-up for 2nd half. __ pic.twitter.com/MHWAE5G3lr — BK Reviews (@bkreviews2023) January 31, 2025

Deva Review- Pure hard cop movie with Seeti Maar Performance of #ShahidKapoor, He Nailed with Perfection, Story is Brilliant, #PoojaHegde done their job Superbly, Overall a Brilliant movie to watch in this Weekend

Movie Rating- #Deva#devareview@shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/WpJN4bvMr9 — Vk Reviews (@VishuKhatter) January 31, 2025

_ MASTERPIECE ALERT! _#ShahidKapoor delivers a career-defining performance as the fierce & unhinged cop, and Rosshan Andrrews crafts an absolute banger of an action thriller! The intensity, the raw emotions, and the gripping screenplay make #Deva a_ pic.twitter.com/lJQMW9Y78m — Rahul Narwar (@rahul_narwar) January 30, 2025

- Pooja's career best perfo .. she literally gave it all for this film _____

- 1st half screenplay, interval, mass scenes are __

- As always BGM ____ different level

Negative: Nothing #DevaReview pic.twitter.com/Bcuet0lkCf — . (@DineshhhX) January 31, 2025

What a movie yar what a movie @shahidkapoor. I don't see anyone could have done better than shahid.

Deserves a Standing ovation for this one _.

National award? — _____ ____ (@bdpdada76) January 31, 2025

Deva follows Shahid Kapoor as a cop investigating a high-profile case, with Pooja Hegde playing the role of a journalist. The film also stars Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.