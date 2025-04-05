Devmanus: Luv Films’ Marathi Reimagination Of Vadh Celebrates Maharashtra’s Cultural Soul

Producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films have remounted Vadh, one of their most critically acclaimed films from 2022 starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, into a Marathi adaptation titled Devmanus. Following Vadh’s acclaim, the makers saw an opportunity to craft a deeply rooted Marathi adaptation—one that goes beyond mere translation to become a story that feels truly homegrown.

Devmanus is not just a retelling but a heartfelt reimagining, woven with the cultural soul of Maharashtra. Marking Luv Films’ debut Marathi feature, the film features powerhouse talents Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, and Subodh Bhave in pivotal roles and is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The film has already created a buzz with its impactful teaser and the soulful track “Panduranga,” leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its release.

Writer Neha Shitole shares, “We aimed to create a story that feels deeply personal to Marathi audiences. By incorporating legacy-rich elements—a soulful portrayal of a Warkari, the essence of a Paithani saree weaver and an electrifying Lavani and the incorporation of other traditional folk arts, in a story so intriguing and immersive. All of which was done to give the audience a sense that the story despite of being an adaptation finds a firm grounding in their own soil and flourishes into a collage of emotions, entertaining them at the same time.”

Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar emphasizes, “We wanted Devmanus to feel like a story born from Maharashtra’s soul. From Mahesh sir and Renuka ma’am’s characters’ look and feel to the film’s tone and other nuances in the story telling and its on-screen depiction have been crafted with deep respect for its cultural roots. Collaborating with producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, who ensured Vadh met the highest cinematic standards, helped us bring the same meticulous attention to Devmanus, making it an experience that truly stays with the audience.”

With its seamless blend of gripping drama and tradition, Devmanus stands as a cinematic tribute to Maharashtra’s enduring spirit, ensuring it resonates with its audience while delivering an unforgettable big-screen experience.

A Luv Films Presentation, Devmanus is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated for theatrical release on April 25, 2025.