New Delhi: Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma starrer ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ is currently being shot in Darjeeling, West Bengal. Now photos from the sets of Sujoy Ghosh’s next have leaked online where Kareena and Vijay can be seen sitting on their sets side by side. Kareena had also posted a reel of them enjoying french fries with chaat masala there.

Vijay also took pictures with school kids in the city. The photo was shared by one of the students on Instagram.

Vijay has an interesting lineup of projects including, ‘Darlings’ with Alia Bhatt, his next with Sujoy Ghosh, ‘Fallen’ with Sonakshi Sinha and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena. The actor will also be seen in the third season of Amazon Prime video original series ‘Mirzapur’.

On the other hand, Kareena is awaiting release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in which she shares screen space opposite Aamir Khan.