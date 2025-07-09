New Delhi: Fans are ready to witness romantic magic on-screen with a fresh pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in Dhadak 2. The makers have dropped the new poster — and it’s nothing short of electrifying. The romantic drama, set to release on August 1, already had fans buzzing, but today’s poster reveal has sent anticipation into overdrive.

Dhadak 2 First Poster

In the newly released poster today, Siddhant stands tall with Triptii Dimri’s with an intensity that has everyone talking. With their steely chemistry and determination in his character and vulnerability in his posture, the image teases a love story that’s raw, real, and deeply emotional.

But that’s not all —In a cryptic yet captivating Instagram story, Siddhant dropped a surreal list of ingredients that will shape Dhadak 2's music. It reads like a fever dream in the best way possible:

“*A poem by Shailendra. Couplet by Bhagat Singh. Kishore Kumar’s voice. Thomas Jefferson’s words. Little bit of SRK. And orchestration done in Budapest*.”

About Dhadak 2

Set to release on August 1, Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, and promises to be much more than a love story. Exploring themes of identity, power, and the price of love, this sequel isn't just aiming for hearts — it’s going straight for the soul. The trailer is about to release on Friday July 11, 2025.

It is written-directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures. A spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018) and a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, it stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. The music of the film is composed by Shreyas Puranik while the lyrics are written by Siddharth–Garima.