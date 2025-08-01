Dhadak 2 Movie Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi–Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Holds A Haunting Mirror To Caste Realities

Directed By: Shazia Iqbal

Language: Hindi

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri

Duration: 2 Hours 2 Minutes

Rating: 3.5/5

A law student no different from his peers, yet made to feel different at every step. Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, isn’t just a love story—it makes you think, drags you into deep reflection, and compels you to question your privilege. A spiritual sequel to the Janhvi Kapoor–Ishaan Khatter starrer, this film offers a chilling portrayal of caste discrimination and the discomfort of lived inequality.

Dhadak 2 Plot, Storyline

Set in a law college in Bhopal, Shazia Iqbal’s direction brings to life haunting realities. The backdrop may seem familiar—Neelesh, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, belongs to a marginalized caste and meets Vidhisha at college. They fall in love, but their differences—and society’s brutal reminders that “they are not the same”—push them apart.

From the police slapping Neelesh’s mother, to caste slurs being casually thrown, black paint smeared on his body, and his father being manhandled—the film forces you to confront injustices that many wrongly believe were left in the past. It captures a sentiment with painful accuracy: “If it hasn’t happened to you, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t still exist.”

While the first half builds the foundation of the love story, the second half grips you with its rawness and intensity.

Dhadak 2 Stars & Their Performances

The highlight of the film is Siddhant Chaturvedi’s phenomenal performance. His hesitation, his silent stares, the suppressed rage—all speak volumes. In scenes where he’s brutally beaten or quietly breaks down, his pain becomes the film’s emotional core. And when he finally realizes he must fight—for survival, for dignity—you can’t help but root for him.

Triptii Dimri complements Siddhant well. She convincingly portrays a woman torn between love and the constraints of societal expectations. Her outburst on sexism, izzat, and family pressure is impactful, though this isn’t her strongest performance overall.

Who's The Villain?

There’s no singular villain in Dhadak 2. The antagonist is the system itself. Saurabh Sachdeva plays a man who sees himself as responsible for “samaj ki safai” (the cleansing of society). Though underutilized, he leaves a lasting impression. His line—“Samaaj ki safai”—sends a chill down your spine.

Subtle sexism also runs through the film, as in throwaway lines like “Puriya khatam hogai hai,” or darkly ironic moments like when Neelesh’s father is asked by a barber to cut his son’s hair—an obvious nod to caste-coded labor roles.

Meet Dhadak 2's Supporting Cast

The supporting cast deserves appreciation. A moment worth noting is when Saurabh Sachdeva’s character hears that Neelesh lives in Bheem Nagar and leaves his tea mid-sip—a scene that stings. Zakir Hussain, playing Principal Haider Ansari, also adds weight to the story.

Even amidst the heaviness, there are moments of levity—like when Neelesh persuades a barber to pose as his father in front of the principal, earning a brief, genuine laugh.

The soundtrack by Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Javed Mohsin, and Shreyas Puranik is pleasant but fails to add emotional depth to the story. It doesn’t quite measure up to Dhadak’s Saiyaara, and feels disconnected from the film’s gravity.

The film’s core message rests in its tagline: “Aaj apna ho na ho, kal humara hai.” (“Today may not be ours, but tomorrow will be.”)

Dhadak 2 doesn’t allow you to walk away comfortably. From a subplot involving a senior’s suicide to the final, symbolic passing of a pen from Ronal to Neelesh—it evokes tears, anger, and reflection.

The climax might be predictable, but it’s powerful. You’re left disturbed… and that’s exactly the point.