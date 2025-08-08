Dhadak 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi And Triptii Dimri Starrer Online?

Dhadak 2 OTT Release: As the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer struggles at the box office amid heavy competition from Saiyaara, the film is now set to premiere on OTT after its theatrical run.

When and Where to Watch Dhadak 2 on OTT

Dhadak 2 will stream on Netflix, as unveiled during its theatrical release. The romantic drama featuring Siddhant and Triptii will reportedly arrive on the platform approximately six to eight weeks after its big-screen debut.

According to a report by GQ, Dhadak 2 is expected to release on OTT between September 12 and 26. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet.

Dhadak 2’s Box Office Run

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film has been witnessing a steady decline in earnings. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 has collected ₹16.44 crore so far.

The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer was released in theatres on November 22, 2024 after a delay in its big-screen launch.

The film features an ensemble cast including Anubha Fatehpura, Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Deeksha Joshi, Vipin Sharma, Saad Bilgrami, Harish Khanna, among others.

Dhadak 2 is facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2, which was also released on August 1.

About Dhadak 2

Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak and a remake of Mari Selvaraj’s acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The story follows Neelesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a Dalit law student, and Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), his upper-caste classmate. The two fall in love during law school, but as their relationship deepens, they face relentless harassment and discrimination. The film explores themes of casteism, identity, and the high price of defying societal norms.

The cast also includes Saurabh Sachdeva, Zakir Hussain, and Saad Bilgrami in pivotal roles.

FAQs

Q. When was Dhadak 2 released?

Dhadak 2 hit theatres on August 1, 2024.

Q. When will Dhadak 2 stream on OTT?

Dhadak 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix typically four to eight weeks after its theatrical run, tentatively between September 12 and 26.