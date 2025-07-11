Advertisement
Dhadak 2 Trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Chemistry Is Intense - Watch

The official trailer for the Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri starrer got released and the film shows the 2 main leads battling systematic discrimination to save their love from societal norms. Secondly the movie is a sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak set to release on August 1 2025. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhadak 2 Trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Chemistry Is Intense - Watch (Source:Youtube@Dharma Productions)

New Delhi: The trailer for Dhadak 2 is out now showing a powerful and intense chemistry of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. The film promises intensity, vulnerability, and an unflinching gaze at heartbreak. Fans have thronged social media after watching the much-awaited trailer of the movie. 

Dhadak 2 Trailer

The fresh reel couple play law students in the movie who fall in love but life puts their relationship under when a series of mishappening occurs that threaten to drift them apart. The film is believed to be a bold and timely representation that challenges borders of identity and power. Siddhant delivers a performance that is raw, rooted, and deeply affecting. Triptii Dimri on the other hand brings strength and silence to her role, and together, the two ignite the screen with a chemistry that is equal parts tender and turbulent. Their bond feels lived-in and real, adding layers to a story that is far more than just romance.

Chemistry between actors

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri battles systematic discrimination to save their love from societal norms. It is essentially a love story set up in the crossfire of social division and personal struggles. 

About Dhadak 2  

The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak which is set to release on August 1 2025. It offers more to a love story that is identity, power true love and much more. The film's poster got released a few days back and from the poster alone we can say that the film has something to offer that is more than a love story.

