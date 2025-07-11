Dhadak 2 Trailer Review: The wait is finally over! The makers of Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, have unveiled the much-anticipated trailer. Billed as one of 2025’s most awaited romantic dramas, the intense trailer is the perfect Friday treat for fans. The story follows Neelesh (Siddhant) and Vidhi (Triptii), who meet in law college and fall in love. As they fight to be together, the film explores themes of casteism, identity, and the high cost of defying social norms.

The trailer highlights their struggle against powerful forces, underscoring caste, power dynamics and sacrifice at the heart of their journey.

Check Out Netizens Honest Reaction On 'Dhadak 2' Trailer:

People will finally notice the same power-packed performance she delivered in Qala and Bulbbul.#TriptiiDimri #Dhadak2 pic.twitter.com/dOpnmfSvJl — Rahul Soni (@Dilli_Wala_BF) July 11, 2025

#Dhadak2 trailer is finally out & it's a total winner! _ The intense love story, soulful music & stunning starcast promise an emotional rollercoaster. A perfect blend of passion & drama-this one's got blockbuster written all over it! __ #Dhadak2 #Dhadak2Trailer #RomanticDrama pic.twitter.com/DxN3f8NsIj — TheAbhitakes_ (@TheAbhitakes_) July 11, 2025

The humming of #ShreyaGhoshal in the trailer of #Dhadak2 holds the soul of the movie. After a long time finally #SiddhantChaturvedi and #TriptiiDimri are back to play roles which are meant for them. pic.twitter.com/uAfz98p3aQ — Arun (@ArunKNairr) July 11, 2025

Reddit gives _to

#Dhadak2 Trailer. Summary of comments



1) Welcome back #TriptiiDimri , the ACTRESS we loved



2) A section is disappointed with "brow facing" Siddhant , instead of hiring a dark skinned actor



3) Would caste issue be dealt with the seriousness it needs or_ pic.twitter.com/ybnw8HCReZ — Redditbollywood (@redditbollywood) July 11, 2025

#Dhadak2Trailer is very good trailer. Finally Sidhant Chaturvedi showing his acting potential. Looks like a Star. Tripti also very good. Waiting for the songs. — Ethan Hunt (@iamnonentity3) July 11, 2025

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to Karan Johar’s 2018 film Dhadak, which was a remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi film Sairat (2016). Interestingly, the sequel is directed by debutant Shazia Iqbal and stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in an intense love saga. It is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra and Pragati Deshmukh produce the film under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Dhadak 2 is slated to hit theatres on August 1, 2025.