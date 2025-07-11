Advertisement
DHADAK 2 TRAILER

Dhadak 2 Trailer X Review: Triptii-Siddhant's Intercaste Love Story Wins Hearts But THIS Detail Upsets Fans

Dhadak 2 Trailer X Review: The makers of Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's film has just treated fans with intense trailer. Here's what netizens has to say about this upcoming romantic drama. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 07:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhadak 2 Trailer X Review: Triptii-Siddhant's Intercaste Love Story Wins Hearts But THIS Detail Upsets Fans (Image: @DharmaMovies/ Instagram)

Dhadak 2 Trailer Review: The wait is finally over! The makers of Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, have unveiled the much-anticipated trailer. Billed as one of 2025’s most awaited romantic dramas, the intense trailer is the perfect Friday treat for fans. The story follows Neelesh (Siddhant) and Vidhi (Triptii), who meet in law college and fall in love. As they fight to be together, the film explores themes of casteism, identity, and the high cost of defying social norms.

The trailer highlights their struggle against powerful forces, underscoring caste, power dynamics and sacrifice at the heart of their journey.

Check Out Netizens Honest Reaction On 'Dhadak 2' Trailer: 

About Dhadak 2 

Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to Karan Johar’s 2018 film Dhadak, which was a remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi film Sairat (2016). Interestingly, the sequel is directed by debutant Shazia Iqbal and stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in an intense love saga. It is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra and Pragati Deshmukh produce the film under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures. 

Dhadak 2 is slated to hit theatres on August 1, 2025. 

 

 

