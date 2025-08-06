Dhadak 2 Vs Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Which Sequel Wins Hearts And Dominates The Big Screen - Find Out

New Delhi: Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 and Mrunal Thakur’s Son Of Sardaar 2 locked horns at the box office on August 1, delivering a high-octane clash. Both sequels opened to mixed reviews and fair buzz, but with tough competition, the battle now is to see which one can sustain its momentum.

Dhadak 2 Vs Son Of Sardaar 2: Weekend Collection Analysis

It’s romance versus comedy at the box office as Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi’s intense love story Dhadak 2 goes head-to-head with Mrunal Thakur-Ajay Devgn's rib-tickling comedy Son Of Sardaar 2. Two cult franchises - the battle for audience hearts is on.

Talking about Dhadak 2 Box office performance, Triptii's film opened to low collection, earning Rs 3.5 crore on Day 1, Rs 3.75 crore Day 2, Rs 4.15 crore on day 3. Coming to Day 6 the film has minted total Rs 0.51 crore.

Talking about Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office performance, According to Sacnilk, Mrunal’s film opened to a modest collection, earning Rs 7.25 crore on day 1, Rs 8.25 crore on day 2, Rs 9.25 crore on day 3, Rs. 2.35 crore. Coming to Day 6 the film has minted total 0.83 crore.

Triptii Vs Mrunal: Who Dominates The Box Office?

The box office clash has found its frontrunner, Son Of Sardaar 2 is racing ahead with Rs 29.85 crore in just five days, leaving Dhadak 2 trailing with only Rs 14.40 crore, as per reports by Sacnilk. While Mrunal Thakur's sequel enjoys a steady run, Triptii Dimri's romantic drama is struggling to find its footing, failing to gather momentum despite the pre-release buzz.

About Dhadak 2

Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak and a remake of Mari Selvaraj’s acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The story follows Neelesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a Dalit law student, and Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), his upper-caste classmate, the duo fall in love in law college. As their relationship deepens, they face relentless harassment and discrimination, with the film delving into themes of casteism, identity, and the heavy price of defying social norms. The cast also includes Saurabh Sachdeva, Zakir Hussain, and Saad Bilgrami in pivotal roles.

About Son Of Sardaar 2

Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora is the sequel to the 2012 action-comedy hit. The story follows Jassi (Ajay Devgn), who travels to Scotland to reconcile with his wife but finds himself caught in a mob conflict and a chaotic Sikh wedding. Now. he must rescue hostages and save his marriage while navigating a whirlwind of cultural chaos.

The sequel features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, and Sahil Mehta. The film also marks the late Mukul Dev's final on-screen appearance. Initially slated for release on July 25, 2025, the film eventually hit theatres on August 1.

Final Verdict

Son Of Sardaar 2 is clearly dominating the box office with its rib-tickling comedy, while Dhadak 2 fails to impress the moviegoers.

It’s laughter over love at the box office!