Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: The iconic comedy franchise returns as director Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4 officially hit theatres on July 10, 2026. Bringing back its trademark chaotic energy, the film reunites Ajay Devgn with the beloved original gang, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, for another wild and hilarious adventure.
Here's how much the comedy franchise earned on its first day at the box office
The film opened to a strong start at the box office, raking in an estimated Rs 13.75 crore daily net (Rs 16.5 crore gross) domestically on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Coupled with an international pull of approximately Rs 5 crore, the movie's total worldwide opening-day collections reached Rs 21.5 crore.
Screened across 10,669 shows nationwide, the project recorded a steady day-one occupancy of 24.54%. Audience footfall climbed consistently throughout the day, starting at a quiet 8.38% for morning shows, rising to 19.15% in the afternoon, hitting 24.85% by the evening, and peaking at a solid 42% for night screenings.
Despite a strong start, Dhamaal 4 underperformed compared to its predecessor, failing to match the opening day benchmarks set by Total Dhamaal.
While Total Dhamaal had raked in a massive Rs 16.5 crore daily net on its first day at the box office, Dhamaal 4 fell short of that record by just under Rs 3 crore, bringing in an estimated Rs 13.75 crore net on day one.
Dhamaal 4 is a 2026 Hindi-language adventure comedy directed by Indra Kumar, featuring the powerhouse ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Currently running in theatres, the film follows a frantic, chaotic treasure hunt driven by pure greed. In this latest instalment, the franchise's signature slapstick madness returns as a group of eccentric misfits and a crew of bumbling modern sea pirates race against time toward a remote island to unearth a legendary lost fortune buried under a giant 'M'.
Created and directed by Indra Kumar, the Dhamaal franchise is one of Indian cinema's most popular slapstick-adventure comedy series. Since launching in 2007 with its cult-classic original, the franchise has spanned multiple successful sequels, winning over audiences with its signature absurd treasure hunts and eccentric, fan-favourite characters.
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