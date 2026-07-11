Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-starrer fails to cross sequel's opening records

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-starrer fails to cross sequel's opening records

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: Starring Ajay Devgn, Anjali Anand, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and other actors in pivotal roles, the direct sequel of the Dhamaal series, hit theatres on 10 July 2026 - Check how much it earned on its opening day.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-starrer fails to cross sequel's opening records
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's struggles against Jofra Archer draw honest verdict from Moeen Ali, says 'international cricket is different'
4th T20I IND vs ENG11 min ago
2
World Population Day 202613 min ago
3
World Population Day 202645 min ago
4
Trump Iran warning1 hr ago
5
Novak Djokovic1 hr ago