Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn-starrer crosses Rs 35 crore

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 2: The iconic comedy franchise returns as director Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4 officially hit theatres on July 10, 2026. Bringing back its trademark chaotic energy, the film reunites Ajay Devgn with the beloved original gang, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, for another wild and hilarious adventure.
Here's how much the comedy franchise earned on its second day at the box office:
On Day 2, according to a report by Sanilk, Dhamaal 4 collected a net of Rs 22.50 Cr across 10,954 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 43.80 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 36.50 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 5.00 Cr on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.00 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 53.80 Cr.
Currently playing in theatres, Dhamaal 4 is a 2026 Hindi-language adventure comedy directed by Indra Kumar. Featuring a powerhouse ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, the film delivers a frantic, chaotic treasure hunt fueled by pure greed. This latest instalment revives the franchise's signature slapstick madness, tracking a group of eccentric misfits and a crew of bumbling modern sea pirates as they race against time toward a remote island to unearth a legendary fortune buried under a giant 'M'.
Created and directed by Indra Kumar, the Dhamaal franchise stands as one of Indian cinema's most beloved slapstick-adventure comedy series. Since launching in 2007 with its cult-classic original, the franchise has spawned multiple successful sequels, consistently winning over audiences with its signature absurd treasure hunts and eccentric, fan-favourite characters.
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