Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy hits Rs 50 cr mark!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Superstar Ajay Devgn-led comedy drama Dhamaal 4 has opened in cinemas last week, promising to be a complete family entertainer. One of the most -hyped comedy releases of 2026 has touched a milestone of crossing Rs 50 crore mark in India. Check out how much numbers the movie has fetched so far.
After a stellar opening of Rs 15.50 crore nett, the film witnessed an outstanding 50% jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 23.31 crore nett. Exceptional word of mouth has translated into a significant surge in audience turnout, with the impressive Day 2 growth reflecting the film’s strong acceptance across the country. With a total India nett collection of Rs 38.81 crore in just two days,
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, On Day 3, Dhamaal 4 collected a net of Rs 28.50 Cr across 11,481 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 78.00 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 65.00 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 4.00 Cr on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 14.00 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 92.00 Cr.
Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar. Known for its trademark humour, larger-than-life characters and wildly entertaining situations.
The adventure comedy film is directed by Indra Kumar. It is the fourth installment of the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). The film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar.
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