/Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn comedy film crosses Rs 100 cr worldwide

Dhamaal 4 box office collection: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's latest comedy drama Dhamaal 4 has raked in over Rs 100 crore globally - leaving audiences in split. One of the most -hyped comedy releases of 2026 is directed by Indra Kumar. Check out how much numbers the movie has fetched so far.
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, on day 4, Dhamaal 4 collected a net of Rs 8.75 crore across 10,598 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 88.33 crore and total India net collections to Rs 73.75 crore so far. It was screened across 33,104 shows over its first three days.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 14.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 102.83 crore.
The occupancy dipped compared to its opening weekend. It stood at 24 per cent on Friday, 35 per cent on Saturday and 44 per cent on Sunday. On Day 3, it recorded an overall Hindi 2D occupancy of 49.46 per cent.
Dhamaal 4 has beaten the weekend opening of Welcome To The Jungle at the box office.
Friday- Rs 15.50 cr
Saturday- Rs 23.31 cr
Sunday- Rs 28.40 cr
Monday- Rs 8.91 cr
Total- Rs 76.12 cr
Indra Kumar directs Dhamaal 4 - Known for its trademark humour, larger-than-life characters and wildly entertaining situations.
The adventure comedy film is the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). The film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar.
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