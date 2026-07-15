Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 5: Director Indra Kumar's recent comic caper Dhamaal 4 opened to rave reviews. One of the most -hyped comedy releases of 2026 is directed by Indra Kumar. Check out how much numbers the movie has earned so far.
According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, on Day 5, Dhamaal 4 collected a net of Rs 9.50 crore across 11,077 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 99.44 crore and total India net collections to Rs 83.25 crore so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 16.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 115.44 crore.
Dhamaal 4 has beaten the weekend opening of Welcome To The Jungle at the box office.
Indra Kumar directs Dhamaal 4 - Known for its trademark humour, larger-than-life characters and wildly entertaining situations.
The adventure comedy film is the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). The film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar.
Ajay Devgn movie received a U/A 13+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In two places in the film, the scenes having 'obscene' hand gestures were modified and replaced. The CBFC's Examining Committee had also asked the makers to replace 'obscene' words in seven places in the film. No scene in the film was cut.
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