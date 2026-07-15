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  • /Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama earns Rs 115 cr worldwide

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama earns Rs 115 cr worldwide

Indra Kumar directs Dhamaal 4 - Known for its trademark humour, larger-than-life characters and wildly entertaining situations.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama earns Rs 115 cr worldwide
Image Credit: Poster/Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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