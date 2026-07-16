Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn film rakes in Rs 124 cr globally

Dhamaal 4 box office collection: It's been seven years since Total Dhamaal last brought its brand of ensemble slapstick to Indian screens, and the wait appears to have paid off. Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 opened in theaters on July 10, 2026 to rave response. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi - the film has managed to rake in huge moolah as well.
On Day 6, Dhamaal 4 collected a net of Rs 6.75 crore across 11,137 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 107.41 crore and total India net collections to Rs 90.00 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 17.25 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 124.66 crore.
The film built momentum quickly, and by the close of its opening weekend, domestic earnings had pushed past the Rs 50 crore mark — actually ahead of where Total Dhamaal stood at the same point back in 2019. That advantage held into the following days too, with the four-day domestic total outpacing its predecessor's equivalent number, even though single-day collections dipped slightly below the earlier film's pace on the first Monday.
Indra Kumar directs Dhamaal 4 - Known for its trademark humour, larger-than-life characters and wildly entertaining situations.
The adventure comedy film is the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). The film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar.
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