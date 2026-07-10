/Dhamaal 4 cast salary revealed: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan to Esha Gupta - Who is the highest paid star?

Dhamaal 4 cast fee revealed: The upcoming adventure comedy film is directed by Indra Kumar. It is the fourth installment of the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). The film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar. With this impressive cast line-up, let's take a look at how much the cast members have reportedly earned.
(Note: All are estimated figures, based on general media reports. These are not shared officially by actors or makers.)
According to ETNow report, Ajay Devgn remains the highest-paid actor in Dhamaal 4, reportedly charging Rs 40 crore for the film. However, in an earlier interview with News 18, producer Bhushan Kumar had revealed that Ajay Devgn reportedly reduced his fee to help manage Dhamaal 4's high production costs.
“We share a very good relationship. He’s a producer’s actor. Whenever you’re working on a film together, he makes you feel so comfortable. For instance, Dhamaal 4 was turning out to be a heavy-budget film. He told us that he’ll reduce his fee just so that we could make the film. He’s not like other actors. He understands producers. He always gives the first priority to the film, " Kumar told New18.
Arshad and Riteish are said to have taken home Rs 10 crore each for returning as Adi and Roy respectively in the 4th part of Dhamaal series, as per Republic World.
Veteran actors including Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi, have reportedly been paid Rs 2 crore each for their roles.
The glamourous actress has reportedly been paid Rs 2 crore for her part in Dhamaal 4.
Heeramandi actress Sanjeeda Shaikh's fee for Dhamaal 4 is Rs 1.5 crore as per media reports.
Dhamaal is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore - making it the most expensive movie in the franchise yet. Ajay Devgn, who is also the doubling up as a co-producer of Dhamaal 4, is the highest paid actor in the cast line-up so far. The film is slated to hit the screens on July 10, 2026.
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