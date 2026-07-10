Dhamaal 4 movie review: Bollywood's OG Ajay Devgn is back with his goofy gang of stars in Dhamaal 4. The movie opens in cinemas today and looks like excitement among fans is high. We thought of checking out some early reviews of netizens from social media, who have shared their honest first reactions after watching the movie.
Here are some early reviews coming in from critics, YouTubers and netizens who thronged X (formerly Twitter) and shared their views. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: #OneWordReview... #Dhamaal4: MAZEDAAR. Rating: ½ #Dhamaal4 lives up to its title, taking the madness to an altogether new level... LOL moments in first half, excellent post interval, with tadka of emotions in climax... Don't look for logic – this one's a stressbuster. #Dhamaal4Review
#OneWordReview...#Dhamaal4: MAZEDAAR.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2026
Rating: ½#Dhamaal4 lives up to its title, taking the madness to an altogether new level... LOL moments in first half, excellent post interval, with tadka of emotions in climax... Don't look for logic – this one's a stressbuster.… pic.twitter.com/4EvlaKRVhj
One user wrote: #Dhamaal4 - MOVIE REVIEW /5
Dhamaal 4 is a complete entertainer packed with comedy and fun moments. Ajay Devgn delivers a powerful performance and carries the film with confidence.
#Dhamaal4 - MOVIE REVIEW /5— Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) July 9, 2026
Dhamaal 4 is a complete entertainer packed with comedy and fun moments. Ajay Devgn delivers a powerful performance and carries the film with confidence. #AjayDevgn #Dhamaal4Review pic.twitter.com/gUJqUNNd4g
Another person wrote: #Dhamaal4FirstReview 3.5/5 "A well-made family comedy entertainer with most of the old star cast, fun and full of nostalgia." #Dhamaal4 (#Dhamaal4Review)
#Dhamaal4FirstReview 3.5/5— Zohaib Shah (@Zohaib4Sweety) July 8, 2026
"A well-made family comedy entertainer with most of the old star cast, fun and full of nostalgia."#Dhamaal4 (#Dhamaal4Review) pic.twitter.com/ABQ7MJ2LaY
Leave your thinking caps and logic at home, just sit back and enjoy this ride!— Jai Ho (@_12345ji) July 9, 2026
Don't look for logic, this one's a stressbuster.
Rating: ½
— #TaranAdarsh on #Dhamaal4 #Dhamaal4Review pic.twitter.com/Giy0udTYVb
#Dhamaal4 MAZEDAAR.— Iam Mukkesh (@iammukkesh) July 9, 2026
½
It lives up to its title, taking the madness to an altogether new level... LOL moments in first half, excellent post interval, with tadka of emotions in climax... Don't look for logic – this one's a stressbuster. #Dhamaal4Review #AjayDevgn
The adventure comedy film is directed by Indra Kumar. It is the fourth installment of the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). The film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar.
Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar. Known for its trademark humour, larger-than-life characters and wildly entertaining situations, Dhamaal 4 is promising to be a complete complete family entertainer and one of the most anticipated comedy releases of 2026.
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