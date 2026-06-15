Dhamaal 4 song 'Chatni' out: Ajay Devgn-starrer unveils energetic folk-inspired track

Talking about the song, singer Neelkamal Singh expressed, “Phulauri Bina Chatni Kaise Bani is a song that has always connected strongly with audiences. When we learnt that Dhamaal 4 was being made, we instantly felt that its energy would perfectly complement the film’s characters and world, as it is full of fun, masti, and celebration. It was an absolute blast working on this song, and I am sure audiences will have just as much fun listening and grooving to it.”