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Dhamaal 4 song 'Chatni' out: Ajay Devgn-starrer unveils energetic folk-inspired track

The makers of Dhamaal 4 have released 'Chatni', a high-energy folk-inspired track featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand and Ravi Kishan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Dhamaal 4 song 'Chatni' out: Ajay Devgn-starrer unveils energetic folk-inspired track
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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