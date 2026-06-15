Dhamaal 4 song 'Chatni' out: Ajay Devgn-starrer unveils energetic folk-inspired track

Dhamaal 4 new song out: The makers of Dhamaal 4 have dropped a brand-new song, Chatni, adding another dose of fun and celebration to the upcoming comedy entertainer. The energetic track blends vibrant folk influences with upbeat rhythms and is built around the popular hook line, “Phulauri Bina Chatni Kaise Bani”.
Packed with colourful visuals and lively choreography, the song perfectly complements the film’s trademark comic chaos and festive spirit.
Chatni features several key members of the film’s ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, and Ravi Kishan.
Among the performers, Ravi Kishan stands out with his trademark Bhojpuri charm and energetic screen presence, bringing a distinctive flavour to the song. The track showcases the cast in a vibrant celebration filled with dance, humour, and entertainment.
The song has been sung by Neelkamal Singh and Mamta Sharma, with lyrics penned by Dheeraj Babuaan. Music for the track has been composed by Neelkamal Singh and Aditya Dev, while Rahul Shetty has choreographed the lively number.
Talking about the song, singer Neelkamal Singh expressed, “Phulauri Bina Chatni Kaise Bani is a song that has always connected strongly with audiences. When we learnt that Dhamaal 4 was being made, we instantly felt that its energy would perfectly complement the film’s characters and world, as it is full of fun, masti, and celebration. It was an absolute blast working on this song, and I am sure audiences will have just as much fun listening and grooving to it.”
Mamta Sharma expressed, “Dhamaal is one of my favourite franchises, so lending my voice to one of its songs felt incredibly special. Chatni is a song that already enjoys immense popularity among audiences, and recreating that energy for Dhamaal 4 was both exciting and rewarding. The song is full of energy, fun, and celebration, and I can’t wait for audiences to groove to it.”
Apart from the franchise’s core cast, Dhamaal 4 also stars Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.
The film promises to deliver the trademark humour and family-friendly entertainment that has made the Dhamaal franchise one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy series.
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 marks the latest instalment in the popular comedy franchise. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.
The project has been produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.
Dhamaal 4 is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 10, 2026.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.