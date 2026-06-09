Dhamaal 4: The Hunt Is On - Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and the boys gang is back!

New Delhi: One of the highly anticipated comedies Dhamaal 4 is high on the buzz word - all thanks to its crazy ensemble star cast. Tapping on the excitement, the makers have unveiled the movie's character posters, introducing the quirky gang who will lead the madness in Dhamaal 4.

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Dhamaal 4 cast, plot

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Promising a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, Dhamaal 4 brings together a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan - all set for comic chaos and non-stop laughs.

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The first film, Dhamaal (2007) was released on 7 September 2007 - and featured Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles, while Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra featured in supporting roles.

The film spawned three sequels: Double Dhamaal (2011) was released on 24 June 2011, which was a direct sequel to the first film installment; Total Dhamaal (2019) was released on 22 February 2019.

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Total Dhamaal which was the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise got a decent opening of Rs. 16.50 crore and went on to do a business of Rs. 154.23 crores in its lifetime.

According to Bollywood Hungama report, originally, scheduled to release on July 17, 2026, Indra Kumar’s directorial, Dhamaal 4, will now officially premiere in cinemas on July 10, 2026.