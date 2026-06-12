Dhamaal 4 trailer out: Ajay Devgn-starrer promises a chaotic treasure hunt packed with ghosts, wild animals and laughs

Dhamaal 4 trailer out: The makers of Dhamaal 4 have finally released the trailer of the highly anticipated comedy entertainer, bringing back the franchise's signature blend of slapstick humour, adventure and madness. Led by Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta.

The over three-minute trailer introduces audiences to a colourful cast of characters while teasing a wild adventure involving treasure hunts, haunted houses and a surprising lineup of animals, including tigers, dolphins, snakes, crocodiles and even an octopus.

Dhamaal 4 trailer unveiled

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The trailer opens with a nostalgic callback to one of the franchise's most memorable moments.

“Apne theek saamne dekhiye, wheel ke saamne ek red button hai? Nahi dabana tha!”

What follows is complete mayhem as Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Mishra are electrocuted in an over-the-top sequence, setting the tone for the chaos that unfolds throughout the film.

Fans of the franchise will also notice several references to earlier Dhamaal films, including the return of the iconic "red button" gag and another treasure-hunting mission that appears to be at the centre of the story.

Ravi Kishan Leads a Hunt for Hidden Riches

A major plot point teased in the trailer revolves around a treasure map, with Ravi Kishan appearing as a pirate-like character obsessed with finding a hidden fortune.

The trailer showcases the gang embarking on yet another race to uncover buried riches, complete with misunderstandings, mistaken clues and a comic twist involving a "W" turning into an "M"—a nod to the original Dhamaal formula that fans are likely to recognise.

Adding a fresh twist to the franchise, Dhamaal 4 blends comedy with horror elements.

Several scenes show Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Mishra trapped inside a spooky mansion inhabited by ghosts, creating a mix of jump scares and comic situations. The haunted-house sequences appear to be among the film's major attractions.

The trailer also introduces a Bhojpuri-inspired song titled "Phulari Bina Chutney Kaise Bani," featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Anjali Anand as a couple with a distinctive regional accent.

Singer-actor Guru Randhawa also makes an appearance, while the trailer hints at a confrontation between Ravi Kishan and Ajay Devgn that could play a key role in the story.

Ajay Devgn's Film References Get a Comic Twist

One of the highlights of the trailer is its playful tribute to Ajay Devgn's filmography.

Viewers can spot humorous references to films such as Himmatwala, Vijaypath and even his debut movie Phool Aur Kaante. The trailer also pokes fun at Devgn's action-hero persona, including a sequence in which he comes face-to-face with a tiger.

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About the Dhamaal Franchise

Dhamaal 4 marks the fourth instalment in the popular comedy franchise that began with the 2007 blockbuster Dhamaal. The series has remained a fan favourite over the years, with all three previous films performing successfully at the box office.

Directed by franchise veteran Indra Kumar, the upcoming film arrives nearly seven years after Total Dhamaal. The project is co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and others.

Dhamaal 4 is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10, bringing back one of Bollywood's most successful comedy franchises for another round of laughter, adventure and chaos.