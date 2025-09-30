'Dhana Pisaachi’ Out: First Song From Jatadhara Unveiled On Durga Puja, Featuring Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi: The festive fervour of Durga Puja reached new heights with the release of Dhana Pisaachi, the first song from the highly anticipated film Jatadhara. Produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the track marks a thunderous entry into the film’s musical universe and features Sonakshi Sinha in a strikingly fierce and powerful avatar.

The song dropped on Monday as a tribute to the divine feminine during the auspicious celebrations of Durga Puja. Composed by Samira Koppikar and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, the track is a sonic blend of traditional Indian rhythms and contemporary grit. Koppikar describes the process as creatively challenging yet deeply fulfilling.

“It’s been a unique & joyful experience…. an expression of “Divine Feminine energy” that too a sort of Tandav Song for “Dhana Pisaachi”, Although It was challenging yet fulfilling. One had to capture the Spirit of the Divine Diva musically, do a bit of research… push one’s boundaries. Loved it! All concerned have felt that i have nailed the brief & captured the essence of their “Vision”… the Power, edginess, wrath & electric energy of this Goddess"

Take a look

The music video is visually rich, with intense choreography, dramatic lighting, and symbolic imagery that portrays Sonakshi Sinha’s transformation into a fierce embodiment of divine justice. Her performance is expected to be one of the film’s biggest highlights, adding to the buzz surrounding its November release.

Jatadhara is a mytho-action thriller that explores the eternal battle between light and darkness. The film stars Sudheer Babu in the lead alongside Sonakshi Sinha, with a supporting cast that includes Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, and Ravi Prakash.

Presented in both Hindi and Telugu, Jatadhara is set to release in theatres nationwide on November 7, 2025, and is expected to appeal to fans of mythological drama, action thrillers, and high-concept storytelling.