Dhanush’s FIRST Look From Tere Ishk Mein Goes Viral - SEE PIC

New Delhi: Dhanush’s striking new look from the sets of Tere Ishk Mein has surfaced online, sparking a wave of excitement across social media.

The 'Atrangi Re' actor is seen donning an Indian Air Force uniform, complete with a neatly cropped haircut and a sharp moustache—marking a striking contrast to the easygoing, college-boy charm persona.

Take A Look:

Though not officially released by the makers, the viral behind-the-scenes image hints at a powerful and emotionally layered character.

The look is a clear departure from Dhanush’s appearance in Raanjhanaa, the 2013 hit that launched his Hindi film journey under the direction of Aanand L Rai. The two reunite over a decade later with Tere Ishk Mein, stirring up high anticipation for another intense, rooted narrative.

Although specific plot details are still confidential, insiders indicate that this may be Dhanush’s most challenging role in Hindi cinema to date. It is expected to showcase a complex performance that pushes the boundaries of his acting range and emotional depth. Early reactions online reveal a wave of excitement, with many calling it a career-defining performance.

Previously, Kriti Sanon officially started her shooting for Tere Ishk Mein and took to Instagram stories, writing "Such a good feeling being back on set, Doing what I love the most!"

The makers had also shared about Kriti's casting with an intriguing video from the sets. "Some love stories are destined to rise from the flames. Witness SHANKAR and MUKTI in #TereIshkMein. From the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa - a story that's unforgettable. In cinemas 28.11.2025."

Produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow, and featuring music by A.R. Rahman, Tere Ishk Mein stars Dhanush alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is set for a theatrical release on November 28, 2025.