New Delhi: The buzz around Mirai, the upcoming cinematic spectacle from People Media Factory starring Teja Sajja, is only getting louder. From its visually striking posters to the gripping teaser, every glimpse of the film has sparked curiosity and anticipation among audiences eager to dive into the world of Mirai. Slated for a grand theatrical release on September 5, 2025, Mirai is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about pan-India films of the year.

In a major industry development, strong whispers suggest that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions might soon join hands with People Media Factory for Mirai. Dharma, known for its strategic associations with mega blockbusters like Baahubali, 2.0, and the upcoming Devara, could potentially amplify Mirai’s reach and cultural footprint if the collaboration materializes.

A source close to the development revealed, “If Dharma comes on board, it could catapult Mirai into a whole new league. It will expand its reach and visibility nationwide and beyond. With Karan Johar’s keen eye for mass appeal and Dharma’s formidable distribution muscle, Mirai has the potential to become a true nationwide event film.”

Leading the cast is Teja Sajja, fresh off his pan-India success with HanuMan in 2024. The film is directed by Karthik Gattamneni, a filmmaker celebrated for his visual storytelling, and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, who have built a reputation for backing ambitious cinema.

Mirai promises to deliver a cinematic experience that blends mythical elements, intense action, and cutting-edge VFX, telling the story of a brave warrior chosen to guard nine sacred scriptures. The film also stars Manoj Manchu and Ritika Nayak, whose compelling performances add layers to this high-stakes narrative.

The musical score, composed by Gowra Hari, is expected to elevate the storytelling with a rich, emotional soundscape that matches the film’s epic tone and scale.

People Media Factory has already made a strong start to 2025 with the success of Sunny Deol’s Jaat. With Mirai and several other big-ticket films lined up—including Prabhas’s horror-comedy The RajaSaab—the production house is clearly aiming to dominate the box office conversation for the rest of the year.