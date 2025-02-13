New Delhi: Yami Gautam, known for delivering stellar performances across genres—whether in women-centric films or lighthearted comedies—continues to impress both audiences and critics. Now, she is set to shine in Dhoom Dhaam, a new-age rom-com with a twist.

Following the buzz generated by the trailer, which showcases Yami in a refreshing comedic avatar, excitement for the film is at an all-time high.

Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled a powerful monologue from the film, leaving everyone in awe. Yami’s fiery delivery has struck a chord with audiences for its authenticity and relatability, earning widespread praise.

Here’s how netizens are reacting to Yami Gautam’s standout monologue in Dhoom Dhaam!

In her powerful monologue, Yami Gautam highlights the everyday struggles women endure, from eve-teasing to family restrictions and the constant scrutiny of their character. Yami’s delivery makes it truly iconic.

Following her intense performance in Article 370, Yami Gautam shifts gears to comedy in Dhoom Dhaam, once again proving her versatility.

Her monologue resonates deeply for its raw truth and relatability, making it a standout moment in recent cinema.

Dhoom Dhaam, featuring Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, and Eijaz Khan in key roles, is directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Aditya Dhar.

The film premieres on Netflix on February 14, 2025.