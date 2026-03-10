‘Dhurandhar 2’ Advance booking: Beats ‘Stree 2’ paid preview record; film sells over 2.8 Lakh tickets ahead of release

New Delhi: Fans are counting down the days for the release of “Dhurandhar: The Revenge.” The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, began selling tickets for its paid preview shows scheduled for March 18, and the response has been massive.

The Ranveer Singh starrer has already beat the pre-sales figures of several major releases, like “Stree 2,” “Chennai Express,” “Padmaavat,” and “3 Idiots.”

According to a report by Sacnilk, the film has sold over 2.8 lakh tickets for its preview shows alone, taking the one-day gross to ₹15.64 crore, which rises to ₹21.19 crore including block seats.

The Hindi version has raked the majority of the sales, with 2.6 lakh tickets sold for the 2D version alone, generating around ₹15.28 crore. With this, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” has already surpassed the paid preview record previously set by “Stree 2” within just a few hours of bookings opening on Saturday.

The horror-comedy had recorded around ₹8.75 crore (nett) and over ₹10 crore gross from its premiere shows, but the spy thriller has already raced well past that figure.

The Tamil dubbed version has garnered around ₹16.29 lakh from 11,227 tickets, while the Telugu dubbed version has earned ₹14.39 lakh from the sale of 6,009 tickets.

Ticket prices for the film start from ₹300 to ₹2,500, depending on the cinema and city. In the Delhi-NCR region, preview ticket prices range from ₹450–₹500 and go up to ₹2,000.

“Dhurandhar 2” will clash with Pawan Kalyan’s action thriller “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” helmed by Harish Shankar at the box office.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on March 19. Its release coincides with major festivals such as Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, which could further boost its box office performance.

The spy action movie will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, aiming to reach audiences across India.

The first film, “Dhurandhar,” released in theatres on December 5 last year, became the highest-grossing film of 2025. It later gained cult popularity and even surpassed “Pushpa 2: The Rule” to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.