Dhurandhar 2 Advance booking: Cheapest & most expensive ticket prices for paid previews & how much the movie has collected so far?

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie is set to hit theatres on March 19, with paid previews beginning on March 18.

Even before its official release, the film has witnessed massive demand. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already sold more than 2 lakh tickets for paid preview shows. According to early trade estimates, the movie has collected around ₹12.29 crore from pre-sales for the premiere shows.

So far, the film has sold 2,06,061 tickets across 7,510 shows nationwide.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per bookings on BookMyShow, ticket prices vary across cinemas and cities. The most expensive ticket has gone up to ₹2,400, while the cheapest tickets for paid previews range between ₹300 and ₹450.

In terms of language-wise collections, the film has earned ₹12.07 crore from 1,94,251 tickets, with an average ticket price of ₹423 across 7,212 shows.

According to sacnilk, among the dubbed versions, the Tamil (2D) version has grossed ₹9.91 lakh from 7,303 tickets, followed by Telugu (2D) with ₹9.47 lakh from 3,891 tickets. The Malayalam (2D) version has collected ₹96,114 from 338 tickets, while the Kannada (2D) version has recorded the lowest numbers so far, earning ₹67,150 from 198 tickets.

Even earlier, Dhurandhar: The Revenge sold 87.81K tickets within just 24 hours on BookMyShow, reflecting strong anticipation among fans.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the Ranveer Singh-starrer could create history with its paid preview shows ahead of the official release.

Adarsh wrote on X: Achche din are back – ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ set to create history – records in danger from paid previews itself. The unprecedented craze for #DhurandharTheRevenge is there for everyone to see. What's truly remarkable is the response to the paid previews on Wednesday, 18 March 2026 itself. The film has already started setting the tone with exceptional ticket sales, indicating that the paid preview numbers will be historic.”

The film is scheduled to release on March 19, coinciding with major festivals such as Eid al-Fitr, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, which could further boost its box office performance.