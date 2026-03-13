Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer inches closer to Rs 60 crore: reports

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: The spy action thriller ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’, starring Ranveer Singh, has already crossed Rs 50 crore in worldwide advance bookings for its opening weekend, seven days before its theatrical release. The impressive pre-sales indicate that the film could be headed for one of the biggest openings for a Bollywood movie in recent years.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the much-anticipated sequel is scheduled to release on March 19, with paid preview shows beginning on March 18.

Over Four Lakh Tickets Sold for Premiere Shows

The film has witnessed exceptional demand across multiplexes and single-screen theatres. As per a report by Sacnilk, more than four lakh tickets have already been sold in India for the premiere shows alone.

Advance bookings for the March 18 previews have generated approximately Rs 21.50 crore in India, reflecting strong audience excitement for the action-packed sequel.

Overseas Markets Drive Global Pre-Sales

International markets have also contributed significantly to the film’s early success. Overseas advance bookings for the opening weekend currently stand at around Rs 35 crore, with North America accounting for nearly Rs 27 crore of that figure.

With these numbers, the combined worldwide pre-sales have crossed Rs 56 crore, inching closer to the Rs 60 crore mark even before full booking windows have opened in India.

Ranveer Singh Returns as Spy Hamza

In the sequel, Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat, an Indian spy operating deep inside Pakistan.

The film features a strong supporting cast including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.

Also Read | Aditya Dhar reacts to viral 'peak detailing' memes, says 'my heart is full...' ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' release

Franchise Success Raises Expectations

The first film in the franchise, Dhurandhar, was a massive commercial success, reportedly earning around ₹1,300 crore worldwide after its release in December last year. Its blockbuster performance established the series as one of the biggest action franchises in Indian cinema, significantly raising expectations for the sequel.

Box Office Clash on Release Day

Initially, Dhurandhar 2 was expected to clash with Toxic, starring Yash. However, that clash was avoided after Toxic postponed its release to June 4.

Instead, the film will now face competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan. The film is reportedly a remake of Theri starring Vijay.

Both movies are scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, with paid previews beginning on the evening of March 18, setting the stage for a major box office showdown.