Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller sells over 600,000 tickets, set to beat Baahubali 2 Hindi record

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) is opening in cinemas on March 19 2026, coinciding with major festivals like Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi - making it a big release. According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge premiere advance booking shows Rs 42.71 cr ( All India) collection without block seats. And if we take the block seats into account then the total comes at Rs 47.91 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Early Estimates

The early estimates indicate that Aditya Dhar film has already sold close to six lakh tickets across major chains for opening day and paid previews combined. This brings it neck-to-neck with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi).

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Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly sold nearly 600,000 tickets across national chains for Day 1 including paid previews.

According to Sacnilk, here's a look at the films which currently hold the highest Day 1 advance booking ticket sales across national multiplex chains for Hindi releases:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) – 6.50 lakh tickets

Jawan – 5.57 lakh tickets

Pathaan – 5.56 lakh tickets

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 5.15 lakh tickets

Animal – 4.60 lakh tickets

Combining earnings from paid previews, Dhurandhar 2's Day 1 advance bookings, and overseas sales, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has already surpassed Rs 153 crore for its opening window, including block seats, as per NDTV.

Earlier, Dhurandhar 2 was set to face a clash with Yash's Toxicbut the makers postponed the release of the film in the wake of the US-Israel vs Iran war. However, Aditya Dhar film will now face Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 runtime, cast update

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

Dhurandhar 2 brings back Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others.