Dhurandhar 2 advance booking status: Most expensive ticket priced at Rs 3100 in Mumbai while Rs 2400 recliner in Delhi shows spy-thriller's mania among fans

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's upcoming sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to open in theatres on March 19, 2026 and the buzz around this spy thriller is palpable. So much so is the excitement among fans that a surge in ticket prices has also been noticed in advance bookings.

Dhurandhar 2's paid previews will open a day before worldwide release on March 18. According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the movie has hit the ball out of the park internationally, for the USA premieres, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already sold 38,545 tickets across 557 locations, amassing a gross of $618,911 (approx. Rs 5.15 crore).

HT reports that the most expensive ticket is currently priced at the INOX Megaplex in Mumbai at Rs 3100 (recliners) and in Delhi at PVR Select City Walk, tickets cost Rs 2400.

Dhurandhar 2 Hindi version's average ticket price is as high as Rs 418 and for DOLBY CINE format, it is Rs 759. Despite these highly priced tickets, the shows are fast-selling like hot cakes and this explains how fans can't keep calm over this nearly 4-hour long entertainer.

Dhurandhar 2 will open on March 19, 2026 coinciding with major festivals in the country including Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. This spy action movie will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam respectively.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others will be seen in the second instalment of the superhit spy thriller.