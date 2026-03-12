Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Advance box office collection: Ranveer Singh film rakes in Rs 19.01 crore from preview bookings, beats Stree 2
DHURANDHAR 2

Dhurandhar 2 Advance box office collection: Ranveer Singh film rakes in Rs 19.01 crore from preview bookings, beats Stree 2

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film earns Rs 19.01 crore in preview advance bookings, surpassing Stree 2 to record the highest Bollywood preview collection so far.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhurandhar 2 Advance box office collection: Ranveer Singh film rakes in Rs 19.01 crore from preview bookings, beats Stree 2(Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is heading toward a historic opening at the box office, with impressive numbers coming in from advance bookings for its preview shows. According to the latest data by Sacnilk, the film has already collected Rs 19.01 crore gross in advance bookings for premiere shows across India, excluding blocked seats.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Collection

The early booking numbers reflect the scale of the film’s demand nationwide. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sold 356,817 tickets across 8,371 preview shows, pushing its All-India preview gross to Rs 19.01 crore, which rises to Rs 24.2 crore when blocked seats are included. The Hindi 2D version remains the primary contributor, generating Rs 18.51 crore with an average ticket price of Rs 414. The film is also performing well in southern markets, where the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions are contributing steadily to the overall advance booking total.

With a Rs 19.01 crore pure preview gross, Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed the previous Bollywood record held by Stree 2, becoming the highest Bollywood film for preview show collections. Industry attention is now shifting to whether the film can go on to beat the all-time Indian preview record currently held by They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma on Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s film could challenge South cinema if it earns Rs 1500-2000 crore

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel sees Ranveer Singh reprising his role as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat, an Indian spy operating inside Pakistan. The film also features a strong supporting cast that includes R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

The first instalment of the franchise was a massive commercial success, reportedly earning around Rs 1,300 crore worldwide after its release in December last year. Its success established the franchise as one of the biggest action properties in Indian cinema and significantly raised expectations for the sequel.

Box Office Clash

Initially, the film was expected to clash with Toxic, starring Yash. However, the box office clash was avoided after the film’s release was postponed from March 19 to June 4. Instead, Dhurandhar 2 will now compete with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is a remake of Theri featuring Vijay.

Both films are scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows beginning on the evening of March 18, setting the stage for a major box office showdown.

