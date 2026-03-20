Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's actioner gets BUMPER opening of Rs 102 cr, breaks many records

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Bollywood just got its biggest opener in Hindi ever! Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has hit the jackpot and raked in over Rs 100 crore on the day 1 box office collection. As per early reports, the film has earned Rs 102 crore at the domestic box office.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1

As per trade tracker site Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected a net of Rs 102.55 crore across 21,728 shows - making the total gross collections to Rs 172.63 crore and total net collections to Rs 145.55 Cr so far.

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Dhurandhar 2 raked in Rs 99.10 crore from Hindi alone while Kannada and Malayalam, which couldn't run paid previews due to technical issues got Rs 0.8 crore and Rs 0.9 crore respectively.

The Tamil version made Rs 1.16 crore from 958 shows in India and Telugu contributed Rs 2.12 crore to the total.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar: The Revenge movie review: Bigger, darker, bloodier, but does Ranveer Singh’s sequel beat the first part?

Last year in December 2025, Dhurandhar (the first part) released and became the all-time highest grosser in Hindi, opening with Rs 27 crore at the box office.

About Dhurandhar 2 cast, release

The sequel brings back Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others. Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.