Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses Rs 700 Cr mark, continues blockbuster run

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh has made a powerful comeback with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has managed to surpass many recent releases, re-establishing the actor’s dominance after a series of underwhelming films.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection

The spy-action sequel opened on a strong note with Rs 43 crore on Day 0, followed by a massive Rs 102.55 crore on Day 2. The film maintained momentum over its first weekend, collecting over Rs 113 crore on Saturday and Rs 114.85 crore on Sunday, driven by high occupancy rates across theatres.

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Despite a predictable weekday dip, the film remained steady, earning Rs 65 crore on Monday and continuing with consistent collections through the week. By the end of Week 1, the film had amassed an impressive Rs 674.17 crore.

Day 10 Collection and Trends

In its second weekend, the film picked up pace again. It collected Rs 41.75 crore on Day 9 (Friday), followed by a strong jump to Rs 62.85 crore on Day 10 (Saturday), indicating sustained audience interest.

On Day 11 (Sunday), early estimates suggest earnings of around Rs 7.82 crore, with the Hindi version contributing the majority share. The film continues to dominate primarily in Hindi markets, with comparatively smaller contributions from Tamil and Telugu versions.

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The film has received widespread appreciation from across the Indian film industry. Notable filmmakers like S. S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, along with actors such as Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, and Rakul Preet Singh, have praised the film, its direction, and performances.

About the Film and Cast

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to the 2025 hit and follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Manzari, an undercover agent operating in Pakistan, portrayed by Ranveer Singh.

With a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is among the longest Indian films ever made, offering an expansive and intense narrative.

The film was released on March 19, 2026, alongside Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan. Despite the clash, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a clear winner, maintaining a strong hold at the box office.