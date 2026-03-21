Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh starrer sees minor dip, still mints ₹80.72 cr

Mumbai: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its strong run at the box office, maintaining momentum despite a slight dip on Day 2. The Aditya Dhar directorial had a thunderous opening and began rewriting box office records even before its official release through paid previews.

However, the film witnessed its first minor drop in collections on Friday.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

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On Day 2, the film raked in ₹80.72 crore, continuing its impressive domestic performance after a blockbuster opening.

The Hindi version dominated with ₹78.94 crore net and recorded an occupancy of 64.3% across 19,025 shows. In regional markets, the spy thriller saw comparatively modest numbers—Telugu contributed ₹1.30 crore (35% occupancy, 700 shows), Tamil added ₹0.44 crore (27% occupancy, 356 shows), while Kannada and Malayalam remained low at ₹0.03 crore and ₹0.01 crore respectively.

The Ranveer Singh starrer saw a drop of around 21.3% from its Day 1 collection of ₹102.55 crore, with an overall occupancy of 62.6% on Day 2.

On its opening day, the film had collected ₹102.55 crore net across 21,728 shows.

Global Performance & Previews

Globally, the film opened to a massive ₹236.63 crore. Of this, ₹145.55 crore came from India net and ₹172.63 crore from India gross, while overseas markets contributed ₹64 crore.

The film also earned ₹73.85 crore through paid previews, including ₹43 crore India net, ₹51.60 crore India gross, and ₹22.25 crore overseas.

About the Film

The sequel stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Manzari, played by Ranveer Singh—an undercover agent operating in Pakistan.

With a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is among the longest Indian films ever made.