Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 39: Ranveer Singh's mega blockbuster inches closer to breaking Baahubali 2’s historic record

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 39: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's adrenaline-packed film Dhurandhar 2 has been receiving love and praises from fans all across India and the World. It has shattered many previous Box Office records and also created new ones, which will be hard to beat for upcoming movies across India. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has collected Rs 3.25 crore nett approx on its sixth Sunday. This has brought its total India net collection to Rs 1,130.59 crore. Let's take a look at its blazing numbers on the 39th day of its run.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is now just 11 crore away from surpassing the 1,788.06 crore lifetime record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It has a worldwide gross currently standing at 1,777.52 crore. This gap is expected to be bridged by the end of its sixth week. After this, the film will officially become the second-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time globally, just behind Dangal.

Dhurandhar 2 day 39 collections in India and abroad

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, on Day 39, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of Rs 3.40 cr across 2,988 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 1,353.27 cr and total India net collections to Rs 1,130.59 cr so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.50 cr on Day 39, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 424.25 cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,777.52 cr.

Trajectory for Dhurandhar 2

The sixth weekend trajectory for Dhurandhar 2 has been exceptionally steady. The film has collected Rs 21.55 crore on Friday, 3.00 crore on Saturday, and 3.40 crore on Sunday across all languages.

ALSO READ | Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy crosses Rs 150 crore

About Dhurandhar 2 story, cast

Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. He infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is backed by Jio Studios, and has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. Watch the trailer here:

The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. Dhurandhar 2 faced a clash with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026.

ALSO READ | MS Subbulakshmi biopic: Is Rukmini Vasanth replacing Sai Pallavi? Here's what reports say