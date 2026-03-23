Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh's Hamza & Aditya Dhar's 'peak detailing' smashes records, spy thriller earns Rs 456 cr net in India

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 4: This weekend must have been nothing less than a roller-coaster ride for cinema buffs -- especially when a film like 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' hit it out of the park. For those, who couldn't catch the paid previews on Wednesdays and Thursdays, thronged theatres over the weekend - making it the highest Hindi opener of all time. Let's scroll through the collections figures of the film so far:

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 4

According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 is running across 3,744 shows - taking its India gross collection to Rs 544.77 crore and total India net to Rs 456.49 crore so far. The final India collections yet to be reported.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Overseas gross for the movie stands at Rs 149 crore, and the total worldwide gross comes at Rs 691 crore already.

On first Saturday and Sunday, Dhurandhar 2's India net collection was Rs 113 crore and Rs 114.85 crore respectively.

Dhurandhar 2 became the highest-grossing Indian film of this year, racing past war drama Border 2’s Rs 470-crore mark in three days.

About Dhurandhar 2 cast & appreciation

Almost entire Indian film industry has expressed their views after watching the sequel to the spy thriller. Renowned filmmaker like SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma to A-listers including Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet among several others have praised the filmmaker, his craft and actors performing in it.

Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

Dhurandhar 2 faced a clash with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026.