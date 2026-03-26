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NewsEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh powers spy thriller to Rs 1006 crore worldwide, check India haul
DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh powers spy thriller to Rs 1006 crore worldwide, check India haul

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection, Day 7: The Ranveer Singh-starrer has reached the Rs 600 crore club (net) in India on its seventh day.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh powers spy thriller to Rs 1006 crore worldwide, check India haulPic Courtesy: Movie Still

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh has proved his mettle once again at the box office, racing past many previous success stories. His latest outing - Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has made it up for all of his flops over last few years - bringing him to the top of his game one more time. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has smashed Box Office and is on a winning streak.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 7

According to reports, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in Rs 1006 crore worldwide, crossing $100 million mark on Wednesday morning too.  As per trade tracking site Sacnilk, the domestic collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 623.42 crore (net) and Rs 744.58 crore (gross) in India after seven days. The film continues its run overseas, taking the total to Rs 261.92 crore. The worldwide collection now stands at Rs 1,006.50 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 has entered the Rs 1,000 crore club (gross) worldwide within seven days – a feat that Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (2024) achieved in last 2 years.

About Dhurandhar 2 cast, release

Almost entire Indian film industry has expressed their views after watching the sequel to the spy thriller. Renowned filmmaker like SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma to A-listers including Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet among several others have praised the filmmaker, his craft and actors performing in it.

Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. 

Dhurandhar 2 faced a clash with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026. 


 

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Ritika Handoo

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