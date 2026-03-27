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NewsEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh hits jackpot globally, spy thriller earns Rs 1,067.24 crore!
DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh hits jackpot globally, spy thriller earns Rs 1,067.24 crore!

Dhurandhar 2 box office day 8: Dhurandhar 2 faced a clash with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh hits jackpot globally, spy thriller earns Rs 1,067.24 crore!Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Dhurandhar 2 box office day 8: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's bumper outing - Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has turned out to be a money spinner at the ticket windows. The film has managed to enter the most coveted Rs 1,000 crore club in worldwide collection in flat 7 days. Earlier, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 also achieved this feat in 2024. 

Dhurandhar 2 box office day 8

According to trade tracker site Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected a net of Rs 49.70 crore across 19,493 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 805.32 crore and total India net collections to Rs 674.17 crore so far.

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Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 261.92 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,067.24 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2 cast, release

Almost entire Indian film industry has expressed their views after watching the sequel to the spy thriller. Renowned filmmaker like SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma to A-listers including Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet among several others have praised the filmmaker, his craft and actors performing in it.

Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. 

Dhurandhar 2 faced a clash with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026. 

 

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Ritika Handoo

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