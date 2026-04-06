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DHURANDHAR 2

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh's power act hits Rs 1000 cr jackpot in India

Dhurandhar 2: The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal alongside R Madhavan.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh's power act hits Rs 1000 cr jackpot in IndiaPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's massive outing Dhurandhar 2 has not only shattered many previous Box Office records but also created new ones which will be a tough nut to crack for upcoming movies Pan India. Let's take a look at its numbers in 19 glorious days of its run. 

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently running across 2,607 shows and its India gross collections stand at Rs 1,214.22 crore and total India net to Rs 1,014.18 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

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With total net India collection to Rs 1014.18 crore - Dhurandhar 2 hits the Rs 1000 cr jackpot domestically. This has become the fastest Hindi film to reach the Rs 1,000 crore net mark, joining Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.

About Dhurandhar 2 story, cast

Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. 

The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal alongside R Madhavan.

Dhurandhar 2 faced a clash with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026. 

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Ritika Handoo

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