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NewsEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Box office collections day 5: Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses Rs 500 cr in India, beats Pushpa 2 Hindi; smashes Rs 800 cr worldwide
DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Dhurandhar 2 Box office collections day 5: Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses Rs 500 cr in India, beats Pushpa 2 Hindi; smashes Rs 800 cr worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box office collections day 5: Dhurandhar 2 faced a clash with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dhurandhar 2 Box office collections day 5: Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses Rs 500 cr in India, beats Pushpa 2 Hindi; smashes Rs 800 cr worldwide Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has hit the ball out of the park, creating a Tsunami of Box Office numbers. The spy thriller has broken many records and scripted history for many firsts. Let's take a look at the Box Office report card of day 5.

Dhurandhar 2 Box office collections day 5

Dhurandhar 2 registered Rs 65 crore nett on Monday, according to trade tracker site Sacnilk. The film's five-day India nett now stands at Rs 519.12 crore, surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 425.10 crore) in the Hindi version.

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The Ranveer Singh-starrer has already crossed the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide.

Day-wise Box Office break-up

Day 0 (Wednesday): Rs 43 crore

Thursday: Rs 102.55 crore

Friday: Rs 80.72 crore

Saturday: Rs 113 crore

Sunday: Rs 114.85 crore

Monday: Rs 65 crore

Total: Rs 519.12 crore

Dhurandhar 2's five-day India gross to Rs 619.76 crore, and global gross standing at a staggering Rs 829.76 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2 cast, release

Almost entire Indian film industry has expressed their views after watching the sequel to the spy thriller. Renowned filmmaker like SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma to A-listers including Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet among several others have praised the filmmaker, his craft and actors performing in it.

Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. 

Dhurandhar 2 faced a clash with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026.

 

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Ritika Handoo

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