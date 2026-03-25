Dhurandhar 2 day 6 box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s film enters Rs 550 crore club in India

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been dominating the box office since its release on March 19.

Following a sensational first Monday, the film witnessed a minor dip in earnings on Tuesday. However, the Aditya Dhar directorial has already surpassed the Rs 550 crore mark in the domestic market.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 6

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Even before its official release, the film opened to a record Rs 145 crore domestically through paid previews and grossed Rs 240 crore worldwide. It went on to rake in Rs 750 crore globally during its extended four-day opening weekend.

On Monday, the film collected another Rs 100 crore. The Ranveer Singh-starrer continued its strong run on Tuesday, its sixth day in theatres.

According to Sacnilk, after six days, the film’s domestic net earnings stand at Rs 575.67 crore, while gross collections in India are approximately Rs 687.43 crore.

The film has also crossed Rs 231.57 crore in overseas gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross to ₹919 crore.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 52 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 3.10 crore to the total.

Internationally, the film opened to a strong $7 million and earned over $22 million in its first weekend. On Tuesday, it added another $2 million from overseas territories, taking its total international collections to $27 million (approximately Rs 250 crore).

On Tuesday alone, Dhurandhar 2 earned over Rs 85 crore worldwide, a massive figure for a weekday. The spy thriller has now earned approximately Rs 937 crore globally, translating to around $100 million, making it only the eighth Bollywood film to cross this milestone.

On Tuesday, it also surpassed the lifetime collections of big releases like Secret Superstar (Rs 915 crore), Animal (Rs 917 crore), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 922 crore). It now sets its sights on Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD, both of which earned around Rs 1050 crore globally.

About Dhurandhar 2 cast and release

The sequel has received widespread appreciation across the Indian film industry. Renowned filmmakers like S. S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, along with A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, and Rakul Preet Singh, have praised the film, its craft, and the performances.

Aditya Dhar’s sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (aka Hamza Ali Manzari), played by Ranveer Singh, an undercover agent in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

The film clashed at the box office with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, upon its release on March 19, 2026.