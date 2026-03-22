Dhurandhar 2 debate: VHP backs film, says it reflects changing audience mindset

Mumbai: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Shriraj Nair has spoken about the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', asserting that it is based on "complete research" and reflects changing audience preferences in India.

In a conversation with ANI, Nair said that post-2014, filmmakers have gained the confidence to produce films centred on "love for the country, religion, and respect for Indian culture and saints."

"After 2014, filmmakers have gathered the courage to present the truth. Earlier, there was an environment where Hindus were made to feel apologetic and even second-class in the film industry," he said.

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Nair credited the film's success to a "mature audience," stating that viewers today cannot be misled by "artificial or imaginary narratives." He added that strong word-of-mouth and growing theatre footfall indicate public acceptance of such content.

Rejecting allegations that the government is promoting propaganda through films, Nair said, "The Indian government has more important priorities like infrastructure, employment, and foreign policy. It has no agenda to run films."

He alleged that prior to 2014, the film industry was influenced by selective narratives and financial pressures.

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"There was a pattern where Hindu traditions, saints, and symbols were mocked, while other communities were portrayed positively. This was part of an agenda," he said.

Nair also claimed that past funding in the film industry was influenced by the underworld, which created a "fear environment" among filmmakers. "Today, the situation has changed. Aaj sachai purna roop sa parosi ja rahi hai aur Vishwa Hindu Parishad iska swagat karta hai (the truth is being presented in its full and VHP welcomes it)" he added.

Criticising what he termed "selective activism" and "pseudo-liberals," Nair said opposition to films like Dhurandhar stems from an inability to accept changing narratives. He cited past controversies, including the removal of certain films from streaming platforms following protests, as examples of public pushback.

"There was no real brotherhood in the industry earlier; it was born out of helplessness," he claimed, referring to the dynamics between different communities in Bollywood.

Calling on filmmakers to focus on "nation, religion, and Indian culture," Nair said such films will find both acceptance and success among audiences.

The film "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has recently sparked debate, with critics questioning its ideological leanings and alleging "agenda" while supporters have hailed it as a bold and research-driven project.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster 'Dhurandhar', which became the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year and one of the most successful Indian films of all time.The sequel continues the story of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, who operates under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari within a complex criminal network.

The film features an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, with its narrative diving deeper into themes of espionage and patriotism.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the latest instalment in the franchise, has released in theatres on March 19 and continues to generate significant buzz.