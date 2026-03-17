Dhurandhar 2 earns over Rs 100 cr in pre-sales before release, check it's runtime & full cast update

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking status: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) releasing on March 19 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi festivals, making it a big release facing competition from Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Today, let's take a look at the pre-sales of Dhurandhar 2 which has already crossed Rs 100 crore already before release.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking

Advance bookings opened a few days ago, according to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the paid previews have earned Rs 37.11 crore through advance ticket sales. As for Day 1 (March 19), the spy action thriller has sold over 6.1 lakh tickets across more than 10,000 shows nationwide. The opening day collection from advance bookings has so far reached Rs 22.70 crore.

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The overseas pre-sales for the opening weekend are estimated to be around Rs 60 crore. This makes the total for the opening window (premiere + Day 1) for Dhurandhar 2 around Rs 119.81 crore, including block seats, as per the report.

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Dhurandhar 2 runtime, cast update

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

The Dhurandhar 2 cast includes:

Ranveer Singh plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi and an undercover spy Hamza Ali Mazari

Sanjay Dutt, returns as SP Chaudhary Aslam

R Madhavan, plays India’s National Security Advisor Ajay Sanyal

Arjun Rampal will reprise his role as Major Iqbal

Actress Sara Arjun, plays Yalina Jamali

Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali, a senior politician of the PAP and Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan (based on Nabil Gabol)

Danish Pandor as Uzair Baloch, leader of the Baloch gang